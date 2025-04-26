Anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. What is important to remember

April 26 is the International Day of Remembrance for the Chernobyl Disaster. It has been 39 years since the tragedy that changed the lives of millions of people. The anniversary of Chernobyl will always remind the world of the horrors of Soviet reality and the fatal consequences of the existence of the USSR.

Ukraine and the world have no right to forget the Chernobyl disaster

The tragedy occurred primarily because:

The government placed more importance on paper-based plans and bureaucratic procedures, “adjusting” indicators to meet expectations and ignoring serious problems

state structures were permeated with lies and accommodation,

there was no transparency in relations between the government and society,

The priority is not the person and their life, but the “image of the state.”

Chernobyl disaster researcher Oleg Bazhan draws attention to the fact that the main body of archival documents about the accident remained in Moscow — and it is still classified.

Now, the state, which hides archival documents behind seven locks and is afraid of historical truth, has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, and its actions threaten a new nuclear disaster. Share

We also cannot ignore the fact that from February 24 to March 31, the Chernobyl NPP was under Russian occupation.