Anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. What is important to remember
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. What is important to remember

Ukraine and the world have no right to forget the Chernobyl disaster
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

April 26 is the International Day of Remembrance for the Chernobyl Disaster. It has been 39 years since the tragedy that changed the lives of millions of people. The anniversary of Chernobyl will always remind the world of the horrors of Soviet reality and the fatal consequences of the existence of the USSR.

Points of attention

  • The process of understanding what happened in Chernobyl in 1986 is still not complete.
  • The problem is that Moscow is still hiding the whole truth about this tragedy.

Ukraine and the world have no right to forget the Chernobyl disaster

The tragedy occurred primarily because:

  • The government placed more importance on paper-based plans and bureaucratic procedures, “adjusting” indicators to meet expectations and ignoring serious problems

  • state structures were permeated with lies and accommodation,

  • there was no transparency in relations between the government and society,

  • The priority is not the person and their life, but the “image of the state.”

Chernobyl disaster researcher Oleg Bazhan draws attention to the fact that the main body of archival documents about the accident remained in Moscow — and it is still classified.

Now, the state, which hides archival documents behind seven locks and is afraid of historical truth, has occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, and its actions threaten a new nuclear disaster.

We also cannot ignore the fact that from February 24 to March 31, the Chernobyl NPP was under Russian occupation.

The behavior of the Russians at the occupied Chernobyl nuclear power plant a year ago was shocking in its ignorance of what facility they were at. It clearly demonstrated what ignorance and distortion of history ultimately lead to.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is training FVP drone pilots on the territory of the occupied ZNPP
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Russia is training FVP drone pilots on the territory of the occupied ZNPP
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation shut down the power line at the occupied ZNPP — there is a threat of a blackout
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
The Russian Federation shut down the power line at the occupied ZNPP — there is a threat of a blackout
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The CCD debunked the Russian fake about Ukraine's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?