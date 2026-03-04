Another war. Sudan accuses Ethiopia of drone attack

Sudan has for the first time accused neighboring Ethiopia of launching drones from its territory to attack the country during its ongoing civil war.

Ethiopia launched drones over Sudan: what is known

Sudan accused Ethiopia of allowing drones to be launched from its territory into Sudanese territory to carry out attacks in February and March.

This is the first time Sudan has directly accused its powerful neighbor of involvement in the three-year civil war.

The statement from the Sudanese Foreign Ministry is another sign that one of the world's deadliest conflicts between the army and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) is drawing regional powers from Africa and beyond.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry called Ethiopia's actions "a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and an open act of aggression."

The Government of Sudan warns the Ethiopian authorities of the consequences of these hostile actions and reaffirms its right to defend its territorial integrity by all available means. Share

The statement did not specify where the alleged attacks took place, but witnesses said the southeastern state of Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia, has seen small-scale clashes and drone attacks in recent weeks.

Parts of Blue Nile are controlled by the rebel group NOS-N, which last year merged with the security forces.

The Ethiopian authorities have not yet commented on the statements of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry.