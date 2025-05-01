April 2025. Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 2,300 Russian missiles and drones

The air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2,332 air targets launched by the army of the Russian Federation during April.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 2,300 Russian air targets in April

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

38 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

1214 Shahed attack UAVs;

689 reconnaissance UAVs;

364 UAVs of other types.

During April, the Air Force aviation carried out over 610 sorties, including: about 330 for fighter air cover; over 200 for fire suppression and air support of troops.