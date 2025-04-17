The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 25 martyrs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 25 martyrs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on combat operations on the night of April 17. Thus, 25 Russian martyrs were killed.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 25 Russian martyrs during a night attack on Ukraine.
  • Combat operations involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other defense units.
  • The enemy attack affected regions including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 25 martyrs

On the night of April 17 (from 8:00 p.m. on April 16), the enemy struck with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region — the Russian Federation, three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Luhansk region, as well as 75 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 AM, it has been confirmed that 25 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

30 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.

