The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 25 martyrs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on combat operations on the night of April 17.

On the night of April 17 (from 8:00 p.m. on April 16), the enemy struck with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region — the Russian Federation, three S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Luhansk region, as well as 75 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 AM, it has been confirmed that 25 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

30 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).