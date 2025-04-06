The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published data on Russia's modernization of ballistic missiles

The Russian army is constantly modernizing its military equipment, and this makes it difficult for Ukrainian air defenses to counter it.

Russia has modernized ballistic missiles — Ignat

This was announced on television by Colonel Yuriy Ignat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Ignat, Russian Shahed-type strike drones have already received a number of modifications since their introduction.

The enemy is also modernizing ballistics. After the appearance of Patriot systems, we began to show good results - shooting down "Daggers" and "Iskanders". Now it is more difficult to do this, because the enemy is modernizing ballistic missiles. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR

The spokesman added that Ukraine is sharing this information with Western partners so that they take it into account and also modernize their weapons.

The Patriot system works effectively in terms of ballistics. I would like both NASAMS and IRIS-T to be able to counter the ballistic threat... And since the beginning of 2024, the enemy has increased the percentage of ballistics. Share

Ignat recalled that the last time Russian troops carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine was a month ago.

Today, the air defense worked well... Unfortunately, out of six ballistic missiles, only one was destroyed. The rest were hits, and this was in the Kyiv region.

According to the Air Force spokesman, 12 Caliber and Kh-101 cruise missiles were also destroyed and suppressed by electronic warfare means.