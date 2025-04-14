The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 40 Russian attack drones

During another attack by Russian drones on the night of April 14, Ukrainian sky defenders destroyed 40 enemy air targets.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 40 Russian Martyrs
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, from 8:30 p.m. on April 13, the enemy launched 62 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Odessa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions were affected by the enemy attack. In particular, 7 people were injured in the suburbs of Odessa.
