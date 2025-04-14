The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 40 Russian attack drones
Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 40 Russian attack drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Defense Forces
During another attack by Russian drones on the night of April 14, Ukrainian sky defenders destroyed 40 enemy air targets.

  • Ukrainian Air Force successfully destroyed 40 Russian attack drones during a night attack.
  • Collaboration between aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other units of Ukraine was crucial in repelling the enemy's air assault.
  • 62 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones were launched by the enemy, with 40 drones being downed by Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 40 Russian Martyrs

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, from 8:30 p.m. on April 13, the enemy launched 62 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the military confirmed the downing of 40 Russian attack drones in the east and south of the country. Another 11 enemy drones were lost in the air.

Ukraine Air Defense Report

The Odessa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions were affected by the enemy attack. In particular, 7 people were injured in the suburbs of Odessa.

