Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has dropped 67,000 guided bombs, thousands of missiles of various types, and 22,400 Shahed attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down a large number of enemy missiles and drones.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The enemy continues to terrorize the Ukrainian people with air strikes and we need more protection for our country, for our cities and our children! We need more protection for the stability of Europe and the entire civilized world.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that "over three years of war and daily air battles, the Air Force has actually exhausted the resource of missiles for Soviet anti-aircraft missile forces, and now our soldiers primarily rely on the support of partners, in the context of continuing the supply of Western systems, and most importantly, missiles for them, to strengthen Ukrainian air defense."

Ukrainian soldiers have proven that they can quickly master Patriot, F-16, Nasams, and other technological weapons, and most importantly, effectively use them against the “second army” of the world.

Thus, since February 24, 2022, the Air Force, together with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, has shot down:

2,496 cruise missiles,

465 guided aircraft missiles,

97 ballistic missiles,

40 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles,

17,575 Shahed-type strike UAVs.

The Air Force emphasized that the lion's share of the downed targets on this list was due to the receipt of modern anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles from partners.