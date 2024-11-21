Britain is ready to send its soldiers to war with the Russian army. This is possible if Moscow invades one of the NATO countries on the eastern flank.
Points of attention
- Britain's readiness to confront the Russian army in Europe is affirmed by Lieutenant General Rob Magowen, emphasizing the country's preparedness for a potential conflict.
- The British Armed Forces face operational challenges and advantages that influence their ability to defend their interests effectively.
- The size of the British Land Army, currently at its smallest since the 1700s, poses potential difficulties in military operations, raising concerns about national security.
- Recent decisions by British authorities regarding the disposal of military equipment have sparked outrage among the opposition, citing fears of weakening the nation's defense capabilities.
- Amidst criticisms and concerns, the Deputy Chief of the British Defense Staff reassures that Britain is ready to confront any escalation by Russia, highlighting their operational readiness.
The British Armed Forces are ready to fight Putin in Europe
This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the British Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Rob Magowen.
Maghoven, during a speech to the defense committee of the House of Commons of Great Britain, was asked how many British brigades could be transferred to the eastern flank of NATO in the event of a serious escalation by Russia.
In response, the lieutenant-general assured that if Britain had been asked to fight tonight, she would have done so.
He clarified that the Armed Forces of Great Britain have "a number of operational challenges and operational advantages".
The state of the British army
Politico noted that the number of soldiers in Britain's land army is now the lowest since the 1700s.
Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary John Healy said last month that the state of the armed forces was "much worse than we thought" after the Labor party won the election.
At the same time, on November 20, it became known that the British authorities decided to dispose of warships, drones and helicopters. The British opposition condemned such a move, as it could weaken national security.
