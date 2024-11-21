Britain is ready to send its soldiers to war with the Russian army. This is possible if Moscow invades one of the NATO countries on the eastern flank.

The British Armed Forces are ready to fight Putin in Europe

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the British Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Rob Magowen.

Maghoven, during a speech to the defense committee of the House of Commons of Great Britain, was asked how many British brigades could be transferred to the eastern flank of NATO in the event of a serious escalation by Russia.

In response, the lieutenant-general assured that if Britain had been asked to fight tonight, she would have done so.

I don't think anyone in this room should be under any illusion that if the Russians were to invade Eastern Europe tonight, we would meet them in this fight. Share

He clarified that the Armed Forces of Great Britain have "a number of operational challenges and operational advantages".

The state of the British army

Politico noted that the number of soldiers in Britain's land army is now the lowest since the 1700s.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary John Healy said last month that the state of the armed forces was "much worse than we thought" after the Labor party won the election.

At the same time, on November 20, it became known that the British authorities decided to dispose of warships, drones and helicopters. The British opposition condemned such a move, as it could weaken national security.