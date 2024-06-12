Argentine President Milei to become Ukrainian Peace Summit participant
Category
Politics
Publication date

Argentine President Milei to become Ukrainian Peace Summit participant

Milei
Читати українською
Source:  La Nacion

According to the publication La Nacion, Argentina's leader, Javier Milei, allegedly changed his mind "at the last moment" and still decided to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally invited Miley to participate in the summit taking place in Switzerland.
  • Argentina has negotiated with Paris about possibly providing Ukraine with Super Etendard attack aircraft.
  • Super Etendard fighter aircraft are disabled due to the British embargo, but Ukraine may receive them soon.
  • The involvement of French leader Emmanuel Macron's team is crucial in resolving this geopolitical situation.

Milei will still be a participant in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

According to the journalists, they learned about the sudden change in the head of state's decision from their insiders in the presidential administration.

The publication's editors claim that Milei changed his route plan in a few hours and flew from Italy to Switzerland to participate in the summit initiated by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

One of the insiders assures that the president of Argentina changed his mind after a "specific request" from the president of Ukraine.

Clarin edition published information that Zelenskyy allegedly sent a special message to his Argentinian colleague, urging him to attend at least the opening ceremony of the summit.

On June 7, La Nacion claimed that Milei could not attend the event because he had "other plans" at the time.

Ukraine can receive Super Etendard fighter aircraft from Argentina

According to Infobae, Argentina has already started negotiations with official Paris regarding providing Super Etendard aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that these attack aircraft are indeed in service with the Argentine army but are disabled due to the embargo imposed by Britain.

The latest data shows Ukraine can get at least five such attack aircraft.

The involvement of French leader Emmanuel Macron's team is critical to overcoming this geopolitical obstacle.

Chancellor Diana Mondino and Defence Minister Luis Petrie have worked for weeks to advance the secret move, which also involves the United States and NATO, Infobae writes.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Argentine President not to participate in Ukrainian Peace Summit
Milei
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
90 countries confirmed participation in Ukrainian Peace Summit
flags
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Switzerland records rise of cyber attacks and disinformation ahead of Ukrainian Peace Summit: details
Switzerland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?