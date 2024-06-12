According to the publication La Nacion, Argentina's leader, Javier Milei, allegedly changed his mind "at the last moment" and still decided to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Milei will still be a participant in the Peace Summit in Switzerland

According to the journalists, they learned about the sudden change in the head of state's decision from their insiders in the presidential administration.

The publication's editors claim that Milei changed his route plan in a few hours and flew from Italy to Switzerland to participate in the summit initiated by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

One of the insiders assures that the president of Argentina changed his mind after a "specific request" from the president of Ukraine.

Clarin edition published information that Zelenskyy allegedly sent a special message to his Argentinian colleague, urging him to attend at least the opening ceremony of the summit.

On June 7, La Nacion claimed that Milei could not attend the event because he had "other plans" at the time.

Ukraine can receive Super Etendard fighter aircraft from Argentina

According to Infobae, Argentina has already started negotiations with official Paris regarding providing Super Etendard aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that these attack aircraft are indeed in service with the Argentine army but are disabled due to the embargo imposed by Britain.

The latest data shows Ukraine can get at least five such attack aircraft.

The involvement of French leader Emmanuel Macron's team is critical to overcoming this geopolitical obstacle.