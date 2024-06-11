Switzerland has seen an increase in cyberattacks and disinformation ahead of the June 15-16 Peace Summit.

The goal of the Peace Summit is to create a way to end the war in Ukraine

President Viola Amherd said Switzerland has seen an increase in cyberattacks and the spread of disinformation ahead of the Global Peace Summit.

According to Amherd, cyber attacks have become more frequent in recent weeks.

During the press conference, reporters also asked her how her government responded to personal attacks on her in Russian media published in Switzerland.

I wanted to because the disinformation campaign is so strong. Anyone can see that little of it reflects reality. Viola Amherd President of Switzerland

In turn, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said there was a clear "interest" in disrupting the Peace Summit but declined to say who was behind the attacks when asked if Russia was involved.

According to Cassis, the summit should end with a final declaration, which "ideally" will be supported unanimously.

According to the Foreign Minister, the summit will discuss issues of international concern, such as the need for nuclear and food security and freedom of navigation, as well as humanitarian issues, such as the exchange of prisoners of war.

Swiss officials said Turkey and India would participate in the summit, although it was not yet clear at what level. It remains unclear whether Brazil and South Africa will participate.

Cassis noted that the summit should end with adopting a final declaration, which "ideally" should be supported unanimously. It also aims to determine the next step in the peace process.

Argentine President will not participate in the Ukrainian Peace Summit

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, will not attend the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

As the publication notes, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Milei to the Peace Summit, but on June 17 and 20, Argentina will have its own national holidays, so the president decided to return to his country for the time being.

According to La Nacion, Milei will leave Europe on June 15 and return after June 20 to complete her European tour.