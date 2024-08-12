According to the analysts of the German publication Bild, armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were spotted in the area of the village of Gir'i, 22 km southeast of the city of Suja in the Kursk region.
- Armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced over two dozen kilometers in Kurshchyna, putting pressure on Russian occupiers.
- The successful counteroffensive uses drones, missiles, and artillery, causing chaos and panic in the Russian army.
- The operation aims to destabilize Russia by dispersing enemy positions and inflicting maximum losses.
- Ukrainian troops continue the rapid offensive, involving thousands of soldiers to destabilize the Kremlin leadership.
- The advance in the Kursk region shocks the criminal Kremlin leadership as the Russian army struggles to stop the Ukrainian offensive.
The Armed Forces continue their successful counteroffensive in the Kursk region
It is noted that in this area there is a road from Suzhi to the settlement of Bila - the district center of Biliv district.
On Sunday, the head of the Bilovskyi district, Mykola Volobuev, recorded an appeal from the district center, stating that a Ukrainian subversion and intelligence group had gone there earlier.
T.v.o. the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, reported that the Russian military "managed to stabilize the situation, currently there are no combat clashes in the Bilovsk and Oboyan districts."
However, the evacuation of civilians has already been announced in the Bilovsk district.
The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region shocked Putin
In the material of the German publication, it is noted that the breakthrough and successful offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region shocked the criminal Kremlin leadership.
The Armed Forces of the Kursk Region are pressuring the units of the Russian occupiers with the help of drones, missiles and artillery.
The criminal army of the Russian Federation is forced to connect reserves, but even after that it cannot stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces.
Journalists of the publication also note that the offensive of the Ukrainian military has caused chaos and panic in the Kursk region, which neither the local authorities nor the central leadership in Moscow can quell.
A source among the Ukrainian security forces revealed that the operation in the Kursk region aims to "destabilize Russia."
