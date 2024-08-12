According to the analysts of the German publication Bild, armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were spotted in the area of the village of Gir'i, 22 km southeast of the city of Suja in the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces continue their successful counteroffensive in the Kursk region

It is noted that in this area there is a road from Suzhi to the settlement of Bila - the district center of Biliv district.

BTR-4 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Girya, 22 km southeast of Suzha, Kursk region. It is not clear how he got there, but he was moving along the road from Belaya in the direction of Suji. So a lot is possible here, especially against the background of the reports of the Russian Federation about the approach of the Ukrainians to Bila yesterday morning, - notes the analyst of the publication Yulian Röpke. Share

On Sunday, the head of the Bilovskyi district, Mykola Volobuev, recorded an appeal from the district center, stating that a Ukrainian subversion and intelligence group had gone there earlier.

Tank of the Russian army

T.v.o. the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, reported that the Russian military "managed to stabilize the situation, currently there are no combat clashes in the Bilovsk and Oboyan districts."

However, the evacuation of civilians has already been announced in the Bilovsk district.

The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region shocked Putin

In the material of the German publication, it is noted that the breakthrough and successful offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region shocked the criminal Kremlin leadership.

The Armed Forces of the Kursk Region are pressuring the units of the Russian occupiers with the help of drones, missiles and artillery.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation is forced to connect reserves, but even after that it cannot stop the rapid offensive of the Armed Forces.

Journalists of the publication also note that the offensive of the Ukrainian military has caused chaos and panic in the Kursk region, which neither the local authorities nor the central leadership in Moscow can quell.

A source among the Ukrainian security forces revealed that the operation in the Kursk region aims to "destabilize Russia."