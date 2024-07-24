As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lozova, there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lozova, there are dead and wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv Region
On July 24, the Russian occupation army attacked Kharkiv and Lozova of the Kharkiv region, as a result of which civilians were killed and wounded.

  • Russian occupation army targeted Lozova in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties including deaths and injuries.
  • Several civilians were killed and wounded in the missile attack, with some in moderate to serious condition, while others sustained minor injuries.
  • The head of the Kharkiv OVA confirmed the missile attack, with casualties reported and rescue operations ongoing to find missing individuals.

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Lozova

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, during the day, the enemy attacked an infrastructure object in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv Region. As a result of the rocket attack, four people were injured, two more people are currently being sought.

Unfortunately, one human body was removed from the rubble. The data is set.

Later it became known about two people killed as a result of Russian strikes on Lozova

At 7:20 p.m. Sinegubov clarified that two men aged 55 and 24 had died.

4 people were injured: two women aged 63 and 46, as well as two men aged 57 and 53. A man and a woman are hospitalized in a moderate condition. Others — without hospitalization, the condition is mild.

Russian terrorists dropped the KAB on Kharkiv

At 4:45 p.m. on July 24, it became known that Kharkiv was attacked by a guided aerial bomb of the Russian Federation.

As a result of shelling by KAB, the house is on fire. There was no information about the victims, Sinegubov said.

At 5:50 p.m., the number of victims increased: it is known about three wounded civilian men.

