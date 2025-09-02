"Ask your husband for forgiveness." Wives of Russian soldiers are urged to get used to beatings
"Ask your husband for forgiveness." Wives of Russian soldiers are urged to get used to beatings

Russia distributes instructions for wives of Russian occupiers
Source:  online.ua

It's no secret that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has provoked a huge number of problems within the aggressor country itself. One of them is domestic violence, which has only intensified against the backdrop of the Russian military returning to their homes. As it turned out, women in the Russian Federation are being urged not only to accept this shameful phenomenon, but even to apologize for the physical abuse they are subjected to.

  • The instructions for military wives not only endorse domestic violence but also emphasize silence as wisdom, discouraging women from seeking help and perpetuating the cycle of abuse within Russian households.
  • Understanding and addressing the systemic issue of domestic violence in Russia is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of women, challenge harmful norms, and promote a culture of respect and equality within families.

Russia distributes instructions for wives of Russian occupiers

It was created by the Russian “Academy of Communication”, which supposedly deals with psychological education and also offers advanced training programs.

The instruction was called “What to do if my husband beats me?”.

Next, verbatim:

Practical advice for military wives:

  • Your military husband is going through a lot of stress. Talk to him, try to put yourself in his shoes.

  • Don't go public with everything — social media posts can ruin your husband's career.

  • If the beatings are not life-threatening, be patient, they will end soon.

  • Try to mask the bruises with cosmetics.

  • Avoid bright colors in clothes and makeup — this can provoke a man to new outbursts of aggression.

  • Try to analyze your behavior. Why did your husband hit you? What did you provoke him to do?

  • Ask your husband for forgiveness.

The Russian “Academy of Communication” did not stop there and cynically concluded that: “SILENCE IS NOT WEAKNESS, BUT WISDOM.”

