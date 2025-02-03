Astrakhan GPP stopped working after UAV attack
Astrakhan GPP stopped working after UAV attack

Consequences of a drone attack on the Astrakhan gas processing plant
Source:  online.ua

Газоперерабатывающий завод в Ахтюбинске Астраханской области остановил работу из-за ночной атаки беспилотников.

Points of attention

  • An overview of the drone attack that caused the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Akhtyubinsk to halt its operations.
  • The swift response by the enterprise to the drone threat prevented emissions and damage to chemically hazardous facilities.
  • The governor of the Astrakhan region refuted rumors of an ecological disaster and pointed out the 'Ukrainian trace' behind fake reports spreading panic.
  • Details on the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, its significance in the region, and the products it produces.
  • A glimpse into the broader landscape of drone attacks on energy facilities in Russia, including the recent incidents in Volgograd and the counter-disinformation efforts.

What is known about the consequences of the drone attack on the Astrakhan GPP in Akhtyubinsk

Having received early signals about the danger of the UAV, the enterprise stopped its work, which made it possible to prevent emissions and avoid damage to chemically hazardous facilities, said Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region.

He also began to allege alleged fake reports on social media about the consequences of the attack and the ecological disaster, claiming a “Ukrainian trace” and attempts to sow panic among residents of the region.

Rosprirodnadzor and the GPP monitoring service are constantly analyzing the ecological state of the air. There are no exceedances of the standards, — Babushkin cynically states.

Gazprom's Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes. It has been operating since 1985: two stages of the plant were put into operation in 1986 and 1997. The number of employees is 5,600. It is the largest enterprise in the Astrakhan region. The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel fuel, technical sulfur, etc.

What is known about the latest consequences of drone attacks on energy facilities in Russia

According to Russian Telegram channels and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, on the night of February 3, drones attacked a gas processing plant in Akhtyubinsk in the Astrakhan region of the aggressor country and a refinery in Volgograd. 

Russian channels began reporting on a UAV attack on a local factory in Volgograd, without specifying which enterprise was attacked.

After some time, the Baza channel confirmed that the attack had initially targeted an oil refinery owned by Lukoil. After the attack, power went out in several areas of the city.

