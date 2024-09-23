At the court in The Hague, Ukraine emphasized Russia's violation of maritime law

During the oral hearings at the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague in the case regarding the rights of Ukraine in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, emphasized the need to bring the Russian Federation to justice.
Russia has no right to rewrite maritime law
Anton Korynevich, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, emphasized that Ukraine in this case proves numerous violations of international maritime law by Russia, stressing that "Russia has no right to rewrite maritime law."
He drew attention to the fact that Russia claims that the entire Sea of Azov with an area of 37,600 square kilometers is its internal waters and is not covered by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Ukraine insists that the tribunal should not make a decision that would contradict the provisions of UNCLOS and recognize the Sea of Azov as internal waters of several states.
He also called the Kerch bridge illegal and declared the need to dismantle it.
The ambassador emphasized that some of the main classes of vessels used in international trade can no longer pass through the strait through the Crimean Bridge.
Ukraine calls on the tribunal to apply the Convention on the Law of the Sea in its current version.
What preceded it
Ukraine began arbitration proceedings against Russia in September 2016, seeking to protect its rights as a littoral state in the waters adjacent to Crimea in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.
In August 2018, the court in The Hague agreed to consider Russia's objections, temporarily postponing the merits of the case.
Russia's main argument was that Ukraine's claims do not relate to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, but are an attempt to obtain a decision that would confirm Ukraine's sovereignty over Crimea.
