President Volodymyr Zelensky will present the Victory Plan of Ukraine. This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky is set to present Ukraine's Victory Plan to the Ukrainian people in the coming days, highlighting the significance of understanding the country's position in the war and the efforts towards victory.
- The main points of the Victory Plan have been shared with partner countries' leaders, with finer details known to decision-makers in those nations whose actions will impact the plan's implementation.
- The Victory Plan of Ukraine focuses on military reinforcement and strategic actions, with President Zelensky emphasizing the importance of international support, including long-range weapons and permissions for strategic strikes.
Zelensky will soon present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians
Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelensky presented to the leaders of the partner countries, will be revealed to Ukrainians in the coming days.
Podolyak noted that the main points "are already clear, and the "mathematical details" of the points of this plan will be known only to people who make decisions in the partner countries, because the implementation of this plan depends on them.
However, the head of state still presents this plan to the people.
Zelensky discussed the Ukraine Victory Plan with Starmer
On October 10, in London, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, and presented him with the details of the Victory Plan.
The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.
The president presented to Cyrus Starmer the details of the Victory Plan — primarily everything related to the military strengthening of Ukraine. The leaders agreed to develop the Plan together with the Allies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-