At Zelensky promised to present Ukrainians with a Victory Plan. When exactly

President Volodymyr Zelensky will present the Victory Plan of Ukraine. This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak.

Zelensky will soon present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians

Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelensky presented to the leaders of the partner countries, will be revealed to Ukrainians in the coming days.

Podolyak noted that the main points "are already clear, and the "mathematical details" of the points of this plan will be known only to people who make decisions in the partner countries, because the implementation of this plan depends on them.

However, the head of state still presents this plan to the people.

As for a broader presentation for Ukraine, I think it is a matter of days. Because it is important to understand at what stage of the war we are, what we are doing. The President will conduct this presentation effectively enough. The main points are already clear, but he will add details that will clearly say what kind of coercion program this is (Russia before negotiations — ed.), why it is important. I think the president will make such a presentation in the coming days. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky discussed the Ukraine Victory Plan with Starmer

On October 10, in London, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, and presented him with the details of the Victory Plan.

The head of state thanked for the constant defense support from Great Britain, in particular long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.