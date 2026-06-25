ATESH scouted Russian space communication facilities in Crimea — photo

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement conducted reconnaissance of three Russian military infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea - in the Zaozerne and Vitino districts.

ATESH conducted new reconnaissance in Crimea

All three locations are associated with military unit 81415 — Space Communications Center NIP-16 and the 40th separate command and measurement complex.

The objects were filmed sequentially, despite tight video surveillance and the presence of the military on each section of the route.

Vitine is the most fortified location: a significant accumulation of military personnel and a strengthened access control regime have been recorded there. It is this density of security that indicates the high importance of the facility for the invaders.

NIP-16 is a ground station for controlling military satellites. It is from here that the Russian military transmits commands to orbital vehicles: reconnaissance satellites, navigation and communication systems. The command and measurement complex is responsible for precise tracking of satellites and synchronization of their operation. Simply put, it is the control panel of the Russian space group in the region, without which the satellites turn into scrap metal in orbit.

The partisans handed over all the collected information, photos and video materials from the three sites to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.