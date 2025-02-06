ATESH scouted the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian army near Moscow — photo

Representatives of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH were able to enter the territory of the 606th Guards Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. It is located in the Moscow region, not far from the capital of the aggressor country.

ATES conducted reconnaissance of the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian army

This is military unit 61996, whose headquarters is located in the settlement of Elektrostal east of Moscow.

It is noted that the relevant Russian unit belongs to the air defense troops of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, which are "intended to repel strikes in airspace."

Headquarters of military unit 61996 of the Russian Army

The S-400 "Triumph" and S-300PM systems are in service.

The movement said that, according to information from relatives of Russian servicemen, after the Ukrainian drone attacks in January 2025, "inspections became more frequent" at the facility. The fact is that the drones flew to the Moscow region.

Our agent collected data on the operating schedule, transport, and personnel. We promptly transferred all information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Share

The partisan movement also released a photo of the reconnaissance object.