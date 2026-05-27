Attack by Russian martyrs in Odessa region — number of victims increases
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Ukraine
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Attack by Russian martyrs in Odessa region — number of victims increases

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
Читати українською

In the Odessa district, eight people were injured when a drone hit a shopping center on the afternoon of May 27.

Points of attention

  • A drone attack by Russian martyrs in the Odessa region resulted in eight people getting injured, with the number of victims increasing.
  • Among the victims, a 12-year-old child was injured and is receiving necessary assistance.
  • Various buildings, including a pet store where a dog died, a post office, a liquor store, and cars, were damaged in the attack.

The number of victims in the Odessa region has increased after a Russian drone attack

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

The number of victims of a hostile UAV attack on the Odessa region has increased to 8, including a 12-year-old child. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance.

He previously reported five victims.

It is also known that a pet store was damaged — a dog died. Also among the damaged objects were a post office, a liquor store and cars.

The fire covered an area of 1,700 square meters. It has now been extinguished.

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