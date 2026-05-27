Attack by Russian martyrs in Odessa region — number of victims increases

In the Odessa district, eight people were injured when a drone hit a shopping center on the afternoon of May 27.

The number of victims in the Odessa region has increased after a Russian drone attack

This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

The number of victims of a hostile UAV attack on the Odessa region has increased to 8, including a 12-year-old child. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance. Share

He previously reported five victims.

It is also known that a pet store was damaged — a dog died. Also among the damaged objects were a post office, a liquor store and cars.