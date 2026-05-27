Attack by Russian martyrs in Odessa region — number of victims increases

In the Odessa district, eight people were injured when a drone hit a shopping center on the afternoon of May 27.
Points of attention
- A drone attack by Russian martyrs in the Odessa region resulted in eight people getting injured, with the number of victims increasing.
- Among the victims, a 12-year-old child was injured and is receiving necessary assistance.
- Various buildings, including a pet store where a dog died, a post office, a liquor store, and cars, were damaged in the attack.
The number of victims in the Odessa region has increased after a Russian drone attack
This was announced by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.
He previously reported five victims.
It is also known that a pet store was damaged — a dog died. Also among the damaged objects were a post office, a liquor store and cars.
The fire covered an area of 1,700 square meters. It has now been extinguished.
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