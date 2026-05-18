Russian strike drones attacked Odessa — there are casualties and destruction

This night, the enemy again massively attacked Odessa with drone strikes. Unfortunately, two casualties are currently known.
Points of attention
- Russian strike drones targeted Odessa, causing casualties and destruction in residential areas.
- Two victims, including an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man, are receiving necessary assistance after the attack.
Russia bombed Odessa with shaheeds: 2 wounded
The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.
As a result of an enemy attack in the Kyiv and Primorsky districts of Odessa, a UAV hit three residential buildings.
One of them, a one-story house in the Primorsky district, was destroyed. In other houses, facades, roofs, and glazing were damaged. Local fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished.
Emergency and municipal services are working at the scene. Residents of damaged buildings are being provided with assistance, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime by the Russian Federation against civilians.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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