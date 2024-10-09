Attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 9. Not a single Russian drone hit the target

On the night of October 9, the Russian occupiers again fired rockets and dozens of drones at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces managed to successfully repulse the attack of enemy drones.

Air defense forces announced the results of their work

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9, 2024, the Russian army struck the Poltava region with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, for a new attack, the enemy also used 22 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Cape Chauda — Crimea.

To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved:

aviation,

anti-aircraft missile forces,

subdivisions of the ERB,

mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. Another attack drone turned in the direction of Russia! Together — to victory! — reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in Poltava region and Kyiv region after the Russian attack

In the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region — an industrial facility was hit by the enemy.

This was announced by the head of the local OVA Philip Pronin.

Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with three ballistic missiles. There is damage to an industrial facility in the region, he said.

As Philip Pronin noted, no one was injured in the attack.

On the night of October 9, drones were detected in the airspace of the Kyiv region, and the air defense worked on its targets.

The authorities called on citizens to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert.

Observe informational silence — do not record and post the work of our defenders on the network, KOVA reminded. Share

At 03:22 an air raid alarm sounded.