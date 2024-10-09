Attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 9. Not a single Russian drone hit the target
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 9. Not a single Russian drone hit the target

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces announced the results of their work
Читати українською

On the night of October 9, the Russian occupiers again fired rockets and dozens of drones at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces managed to successfully repulse the attack of enemy drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces shot down Russian drones in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
  • Another attack drone of the Russian Federation was turned back in the direction of Russia.
  • The authorities called on citizens of Ukraine to stay in shelters and not to break informational silence during air alerts.

Air defense forces announced the results of their work

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9, 2024, the Russian army struck the Poltava region with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, for a new attack, the enemy also used 22 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Cape Chauda — Crimea.

To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved:

  • aviation,

  • anti-aircraft missile forces,

  • subdivisions of the ERB,

  • mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. Another attack drone turned in the direction of Russia! Together — to victory! — reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in Poltava region and Kyiv region after the Russian attack

In the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region — an industrial facility was hit by the enemy.

This was announced by the head of the local OVA Philip Pronin.

Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with three ballistic missiles. There is damage to an industrial facility in the region, he said.

As Philip Pronin noted, no one was injured in the attack.

On the night of October 9, drones were detected in the airspace of the Kyiv region, and the air defense worked on its targets.

The authorities called on citizens to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert.

Observe informational silence — do not record and post the work of our defenders on the network, KOVA reminded.

At 03:22 an air raid alarm sounded.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Joining NATO. The Prime Minister of Slovakia publicly threatened Ukraine
Fizo made a new scandalous statement
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Near Bryansk, the Russian Federation detonates a missile and artillery arsenal — video
Near Bryansk, the Russian Federation detonates a missile and artillery arsenal — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Minus 1150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Minus 1150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?