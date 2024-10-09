Attack of Russia on Ukraine on October 9. Not a single Russian drone hit the target

On the night of October 9, the Russian occupiers again fired rockets and dozens of drones at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces managed to successfully repulse the attack of enemy drones.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces shot down Russian drones in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.
- Another attack drone of the Russian Federation was turned back in the direction of Russia.
- The authorities called on citizens of Ukraine to stay in shelters and not to break informational silence during air alerts.
Air defense forces announced the results of their work
According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9, 2024, the Russian army struck the Poltava region with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In addition, for a new attack, the enemy also used 22 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Cape Chauda — Crimea.
To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved:
aviation,
anti-aircraft missile forces,
subdivisions of the ERB,
mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about the situation in Poltava region and Kyiv region after the Russian attack
In the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region — an industrial facility was hit by the enemy.
This was announced by the head of the local OVA Philip Pronin.
As Philip Pronin noted, no one was injured in the attack.
On the night of October 9, drones were detected in the airspace of the Kyiv region, and the air defense worked on its targets.
The authorities called on citizens to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert.
At 03:22 an air raid alarm sounded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-