Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico began to claim that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO while he was in office.
- The Prime Minister of Slovakia "announced" Ukraine new problems on the way to NATO.
- He believes that Ukraine's entry into the alliance could provoke the Third World War.
- The politician cynically accuses the West of seeking war.
Fizo made a new scandalous statement
According to the politician, he is not going to block the movement of Ukraine to the European Union, although he does not believe that Kyiv will be able to achieve progress on this path in the coming years.
Against this background, Robert Fizo stated that he categorically does not agree with Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.
Moreover, according to his conviction, Ukraine's accession to NATO could provoke the beginning of the Third World War.
Fico once again began to blame the West, not the Russian Federation
The politician again cynically lied that it was the West that wanted a war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Moreover, he added that Western leaders want to "bring the Russians to their knees."
The leader of Slovakia officially confirmed that he intends to visit Moscow in 2025 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the surrender of the Third Reich.
According to him, he just wants to thank the liberators in Moscow, because "freedom came to Slovakia from the east."
