Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico began to claim that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO while he was in office.

Fizo made a new scandalous statement

According to the politician, he is not going to block the movement of Ukraine to the European Union, although he does not believe that Kyiv will be able to achieve progress on this path in the coming years.

Against this background, Robert Fizo stated that he categorically does not agree with Ukraine becoming a member of NATO.

As long as I am the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, I will lead the deputies, whom I, as the head of the party, keep under political control, so that they never agree to Ukraine's membership in NATO. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

Moreover, according to his conviction, Ukraine's accession to NATO could provoke the beginning of the Third World War.

Fico once again began to blame the West, not the Russian Federation

The politician again cynically lied that it was the West that wanted a war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Moreover, he added that Western leaders want to "bring the Russians to their knees."

There is a military conflict in a country that is a neighbor of Slovakia, where Slavs are really being killed and where Europe significantly supports this killing, Fico said. Share

The leader of Slovakia officially confirmed that he intends to visit Moscow in 2025 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the surrender of the Third Reich.

Please, let us not suffer from this Russophobia. Let's not automatically say when we speak positively about the Red Army or the former Soviet Union that we are some kind of Putin's agents, Fizo said. Share

According to him, he just wants to thank the liberators in Moscow, because "freedom came to Slovakia from the east."