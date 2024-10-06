Kursk operation. Zelensky warned about an important stage

On October 6, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi reminded Ukrainians that today is exactly 2 months since the start of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, during which our soldiers managed to take control of a large part of the Russian Kursk Region.
Points of attention
- The Kursk operation is an important stage of the war.
- Ukrainian troops were able to take control of a large part of Russian Kurshchyna thanks to this operation.
- The Kursk operation helps replenish the exchange fund very quickly and facilitates the release of Ukrainians from captivity.
Zelensky explained why the Kursk operation is so important
As the Ukrainian leader notes, the Kursk operation significantly helped and continues to help Ukraine restrain the advance of the Russian invaders.
Moreover, it provided the Defense Forces with one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund.
In addition, the head of state thanked all defenders — every unit, who are doing everything to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.
How Ukraine was able to trick Russia
Reserve colonel, ex-speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov emphasized that the Kursk operation was an important victory for Ukraine.
According to him, the breakthrough of Ukrainian soldiers to Kurshchyna is a pre-emptive strike that Ukraine managed to strike, predicting that the Russians will try to seize Sumy and Chernihiv after re-invading the Kharkiv region in May 2024.
In addition, it is emphasized that the Kursk operation was a kind of information game, during which the Armed Forces were able to outwit Putin and the entire Russian command.
Armed Forces fighters were able to redeploy significant forces and assets to the Sumy region under the pretext of strengthening defenses.
