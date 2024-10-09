Minus 1150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 664,120 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,944 (+4) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,751 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 19,222 (+19) units;

RSZV — 1223 units;

air defense equipment — 973 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,718 (+31) units;

cruise missiles — 2,618 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,240 (+55) units;

special equipment — 3385 (+12) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 172 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupyan direction, 18 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, Vyshnevo, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, and Kruglyakivka.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Makiivka, Grekivka, Vyshnevo, Novovodyan, Torsky, Nevsky, Novosadovo and Dibrova.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, actively using aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Novogrodivka and Selidove. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy and Lysivka. Share