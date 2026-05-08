Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been going on for 12 years, and only now has the population of the aggressor country finally realized that it had chosen the wrong path. Many Russians no longer hide their indignation at the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin and his team, and the Kremlin understands that the situation could quickly escalate.

Putin is losing control of the situation in Russia

The whole world already knows that Russia is preparing for the "saddest parade" on May 9 in its history — without military equipment.

It's no secret that Putin is terribly afraid of Ukrainian long-range strikes today, because they could completely destroy his reputation on the international stage.

The head of the Kremlin cannot also ignore the fact that the situation directly in the aggressor country has begun to rapidly deteriorate.

For example, many Russian bloggers are no longer afraid to say what they think about Putin and his domestic policies.

Tens of thousands of Russians leave angry comments under the post of blogger Victoria Boni — they complain about the worsening living conditions, the sharp decline in small businesses, the emigration of specialists, and the strengthening of restrictions in everyday life, including online.

Alexander Baunov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Berlin Center, commented on the latest events in Russia:

The attitude towards Putin is changing. It feels like the very composition of the air has changed. Share

Ukraine is also adding fuel to the fire — daily deep strikes in various regions of the Russian Federation remind the Russians that they definitely will not win this war.