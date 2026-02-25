Austria urges Ukraine not to count on quick EU accession

The Austrian authorities do not believe in the possibility of Ukraine's full accession to the European Union in 2027, although Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is actively pursuing this.

Ukraine's EU accession — Austria is skeptical

Austrian Minister for Europe, Integration and Family Claudia Bauer shared her opinion on this matter.

She drew attention to the fact that as of today, 9 countries, primarily the Western Balkans and Moldova, are candidates for EU membership.

According to Bauer, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine did speed up the process, but it also shifted the emphasis.

This has led to some countries fearing being left behind, as Ukraine's application is being accelerated for political reasons.

As is known, Volodymyr Zelensky recently called on official Brussels to choose a deadline for Ukraine's accession, actually proposing 2027.

However, the Austrian authorities consider this deadline unrealistic.

"We have clear rules and conditions under which a country can become a member of the European Union, and these rules apply to everyone," Bauer emphasized. Share

According to her, Ukraine has not yet implemented many important reforms, so it is too early to talk about its accession to the EU.