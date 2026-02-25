Zelenskyy revealed 3 main topics of new negotiations with the US

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed to journalists that Ukraine will soon hold a bilateral meeting with the team of US President Donald Trump. He did not name the date, but noted that Kyiv will seek a prisoner exchange with Russia.

New negotiations between Ukraine and the US — what is known

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew the attention of the media to the fact that official Kyiv will be represented by two officials at this meeting.

According to him, this concerns the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, as well as the Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

The head of state confirmed that it will be a bilateral meeting with the American side, that is, this time without the participation of Russia.

The first issue is the Prosperity Package. This is a package for the recovery of Ukraine, the details will be discussed. The second issue is that they will prepare for a trilateral meeting, which will be with Russia. And it will be, in our opinion, in early March. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state added that there is a third task that he set for Umerov.

Yes, the latter should discuss the details of a new prisoner exchange with Russia.