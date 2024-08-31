Aviation Day is celebrated in Ukraine on August 31. Famous artists, athletes, musicians and pilots of the Armed Forces congratulate Ukraine on Aviation Day.

What is known about Aviation Day in Ukraine

In particular, a number of famous athletes, artists, musicians and military pilots congratulated Ukraine and Ukrainians on Aviation Day.

Singers Tina Karol, Nadia Dorofeeva, Dasha Astafieva, Jerry Heil, artists Dmytro Monatik, leader of the band "Antitila" Taras Topolya appeared in the footage. Among the athletes, you can see boxer Oleksandr Usyk, tennis player Elina Svitolina and strongman Oleksiy Novikov. The video also features pilots wishing happy holidays from planes and from the ground.

How Ukraine was congratulated on Aviation Day at the General Staff

The video congratulating the Ukrainian pilots was also released by representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the achievements of Ukrainian aviation

Ukraine is one of ten countries in the world that have a full cycle of creation and production of aircraft.

The very history of the development of aviation in Ukraine is full of heroic achievements and dedicated work of scientists, designers, pilots and researchers.

After the invasion of Ukraine by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, the holiday acquired special significance, since the heroic Ukrainian pilots proved that they could work miracles in the sky and gave a worthy rebuff to the invaders.

Such outstanding aircraft designers as the creator of one of the world's first aircraft, Alexander Mozhaisky, the founder of rocket science, Nikolai Kibalchich, and the developer of combat missiles, Alexander Zasyadko, are associated with Ukraine.

Igor Sikorsky and Dmitry Grigorievich, who were engaged in the construction of aircraft, made their contribution to the development of Ukrainian aviation.

Ukrainian pilots Konstantin Artseulov and Vladimir Dybovsky were the first to master the launch of aircraft in a free fall in a corkscrew.

Ukrainian pilot Evgraf Kruten laid the foundations of fighter aviation tactics, which all modern military pilots still rely on.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the aviation of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has carried out more than 14 thousand combat sorties.

Dozens of Ukrainian pilots became Heroes of Ukraine, hundreds of aviators became recipients of high state awards.

In 1946, the Antonov state enterprise was founded, the greatest achievement of which was the development and production of the world's heaviest aircraft, the An-225 Mriya.

An-225 Mriya

The Ukrainian aircraft has become necessary for the rapid transport of large quantities of cargo, especially for humanitarian needs.

The plane sent humanitarian aid to Japan during the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The Mriya aircraft is the pride of Ukrainians. He set more than 240 records, including speed, height, load capacity, size and other characteristics. The An-225 also appears in many films, anime, cartoons, games and coins.

The last flight of the aircraft took place on February 5, 2022, “Mriya” flew from Denmark to its home airport Gostomel near Kiev, where it was to undergo a major overhaul.

In the first days of the full-scale invasion, Russia destroyed the AN-225 Mriya aircraft. However, after the victory, “Mriya” must definitely be restored.

At the end of July, Ukraine finally received the first F-16 fighters from Western partners.

Ukrainian F-16

They are successfully used by our aviators and are even equipped with the latest missile countermeasures, which only improves their effectiveness on the battlefield.

According to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, F-16s successfully repelled Russian missiles during the last massive shelling by the Russian Federation.