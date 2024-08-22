Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of two bridges of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk showed how Ukrainian aviation destroys the crossings of the Russian occupiers during the operation in Kurshchyna.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian aviation effectively destroys the bridges and crossings of the occupiers of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.
- The destruction of logistics connections in the Kursk region has a significant impact on the enemy.
- The armed forces of Ukraine are actively working to isolate Russian troops in a certain area by destroying bridges across the river.
- Air Force aviation continues to successfully deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with the help of precise air strikes.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy bridges and crossings in the Kursk region
In the published video, you can see how the Ukrainian aviation destroys logistics connections in the Kursk region with clear strikes.
The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk notes that the video shows work on two bridges on August 20, 2024.
Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, said, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.
This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.
In addition, on August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove during an operation in the Kursk region. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.
As noted, the Armed Forces are actively trying to destroy the river crossings in the Kursk region, which are the only routes for the supply or retreat of Russian troops in the region.
The bombing is aimed at isolating Russian troops in the area between the Seim River and territory already controlled by Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force and Russian sources, all three bridges across the Seim River were destroyed or seriously damaged, the publication writes.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-