Ukrainian aviation showed the destruction of two bridges of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna — video

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk showed how Ukrainian aviation destroys the crossings of the Russian occupiers during the operation in Kurshchyna.

In the published video, you can see how the Ukrainian aviation destroys logistics connections in the Kursk region with clear strikes.

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk notes that the video shows work on two bridges on August 20, 2024.

Pilots of tactical aviation of the Air Force, together with their comrades of other branches and types of forces of the Defense Forces, successfully carry out logistical connections in the Kursk region. The video shows the result of combat operations of aviation with guided aerial bombs on two bridge crossings on the 20th of August 2024!

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, said, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.

In addition, on August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove during an operation in the Kursk region. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.

As noted, the Armed Forces are actively trying to destroy the river crossings in the Kursk region, which are the only routes for the supply or retreat of Russian troops in the region.