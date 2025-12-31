The 14th Operational Brigade "Chervona Kalina" of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard has officially confirmed that the city of Rodynske in the Donetsk region is under the control of the Defense Forces. It is important to understand that the Russian army recently lied about the occupation of this settlement.
Points of attention
- The Azov National Guard is actively engaged in combat work on the front lines, continuing their mission to confront the enemy in all dimensions of the war.
- On December 30, the Azov National Guard officially occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction, showcasing their commitment to defending Ukraine.
"Azov" warned about a new Russian fake
In addition, it is emphasized that those isolated Russian invaders who still manage to infiltrate the city are very quickly detected and eliminated by all possible means.
“Azov” emphasizes that combat work on this section of the front continues around the clock.
Ukrainian defense officials also published video confirmation of their words so as not to be unfounded like the Russians.
On it you can see the Ukrainian flag, installed in Rodynske by soldiers of the 14th operational brigade “Chervona Kalina” of the 1st corps of the Azov National Guard.
By the way, on December 30, it became officially known that the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction.
More on the topic
