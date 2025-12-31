"Azov" refuted the Russian's lies about the capture of Rodynskyi in the Donetsk region
"Azov" refuted the Russian's lies about the capture of Rodynskyi in the Donetsk region

"Azov" warned about a new Russian fake
Source:  AZOV

The 14th Operational Brigade "Chervona Kalina" of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard has officially confirmed that the city of Rodynske in the Donetsk region is under the control of the Defense Forces. It is important to understand that the Russian army recently lied about the occupation of this settlement.

Points of attention

  • The Azov National Guard is actively engaged in combat work on the front lines, continuing their mission to confront the enemy in all dimensions of the war.
  • On December 30, the Azov National Guard officially occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction, showcasing their commitment to defending Ukraine.

"Azov" warned about a new Russian fake

Rodynske under the control of the Defense Forces. The Defense Forces of Ukraine hold the village of Rodynske, despite the false statements of the occupiers, — says the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition, it is emphasized that those isolated Russian invaders who still manage to infiltrate the city are very quickly detected and eliminated by all possible means.

“Azov” emphasizes that combat work on this section of the front continues around the clock.

Russia uses lies as a weapon — on a par with guns and missiles. Our mission is to confront the enemy in all dimensions of this war, — the “Azovtsi” explain

Ukrainian defense officials also published video confirmation of their words so as not to be unfounded like the Russians.

On it you can see the Ukrainian flag, installed in Rodynske by soldiers of the 14th operational brigade “Chervona Kalina” of the 1st corps of the Azov National Guard.

By the way, on December 30, it became officially known that the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” occupied the defense strip in the Dobropil direction.

