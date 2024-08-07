Azovets "Buffalo" announced a collection on his birthday. How to join the mission "Steel Cloud"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Azovets "Buffalo" announced a collection on his birthday. How to join the mission "Steel Cloud"

Buffalo
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 7, the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" celebrates his birthday. The Online.UA team joins in the congratulations, and also calls for support for the large-scale collection, which is held by a Ukrainian soldier.

Points of attention

  • The "Steel Cloud" mission provides for the collection of funds to strengthen the protection of the Azov NGU brigade.
  • Join the collection and help provide the Azov with essential equipment for warfare.
  • "Buffalo" explained why Russia has almost no chance of winning the war against Ukraine.

How to support a large-scale collection for "Azov"

As "Buffalo" notes, it is about the "Steel Cloud" mission over "Azov". The general goal of the collection is UAH 100 million.

Everyone has the opportunity to join using the link.

I am an Azov, and I open a collection for electronic warfare. Electronic warfare are lives saved. And there are also protected vehicles, armored vehicles, positions, command posts and ammunition depots. You can become my rear!

"Buffalo"

"Buffalo"

Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

With these funds, the Azov NSU team will be able to purchase 100 HYDRA units, as well as one Spectrum (name changed due to NDA — ed.)

"Buffalo" explained what the end of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine could be

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the "Azov" NGU brigade with the call sign "Buffalo" noted that Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine is unlikely.

According to the defender, he does not know what the aggressor country should do to defeat Ukraine.

The only option that can change the course of the war and save the Russian army from defeat is nuclear weapons.

We already have a completely different army training. When we faced a full-scale invasion, we were prepared in one way, and now we are prepared in another way. Yes, Russia (Russia — ed.) can capture a certain amount of territory, but it will definitely not be able to win completely without using some kind of ballistic, nuclear weapons, "Buffalo" emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Redis" is the god of war. "Buffalo" shared interesting facts about the commander of "Azov"
Denys "Redis" Prokopenko
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Had to take selfies 24/7. "Buffalo" about infantry excitement and humor in "Azov"
"Azov"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I live a single life. Is the heart of the incredible fighter "Buffalo" from "Azov" free
Buffalo

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?