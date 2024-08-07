On August 7, the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" celebrates his birthday. The Online.UA team joins in the congratulations, and also calls for support for the large-scale collection, which is held by a Ukrainian soldier.

How to support a large-scale collection for "Azov"

As "Buffalo" notes, it is about the "Steel Cloud" mission over "Azov". The general goal of the collection is UAH 100 million.

Everyone has the opportunity to join using the link.

I am an Azov, and I open a collection for electronic warfare. Electronic warfare are lives saved. And there are also protected vehicles, armored vehicles, positions, command posts and ammunition depots. You can become my rear! "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

With these funds, the Azov NSU team will be able to purchase 100 HYDRA units, as well as one Spectrum (name changed due to NDA — ed.)

"Buffalo" explained what the end of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine could be

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the "Azov" NGU brigade with the call sign "Buffalo" noted that Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine is unlikely.

According to the defender, he does not know what the aggressor country should do to defeat Ukraine.

The only option that can change the course of the war and save the Russian army from defeat is nuclear weapons.