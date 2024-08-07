On August 7, the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" celebrates his birthday. The Online.UA team joins in the congratulations, and also calls for support for the large-scale collection, which is held by a Ukrainian soldier.
Points of attention
- The "Steel Cloud" mission provides for the collection of funds to strengthen the protection of the Azov NGU brigade.
- Join the collection and help provide the Azov with essential equipment for warfare.
- "Buffalo" explained why Russia has almost no chance of winning the war against Ukraine.
How to support a large-scale collection for "Azov"
As "Buffalo" notes, it is about the "Steel Cloud" mission over "Azov". The general goal of the collection is UAH 100 million.
Everyone has the opportunity to join using the link.
With these funds, the Azov NSU team will be able to purchase 100 HYDRA units, as well as one Spectrum (name changed due to NDA — ed.)
"Buffalo" explained what the end of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine could be
In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the "Azov" NGU brigade with the call sign "Buffalo" noted that Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine is unlikely.
According to the defender, he does not know what the aggressor country should do to defeat Ukraine.
The only option that can change the course of the war and save the Russian army from defeat is nuclear weapons.
