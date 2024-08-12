According to the head of the public relations service of the 110th OMBR named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka Ivan Sekach, the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had already hinted at the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine hinted at and initiated an offensive in the Kursk region to strategically surprise the enemy and gain an advantage.
- The successful offensive in Kurshchyna led to the withdrawal of Russian forces in the Pokrovsk region and improved the security situation at the front.
- The Ukrainian military is vigilantly monitoring the situation and gearing up to make effective defense decisions in densely populated areas.
- The enemy forces are employing small group tactics, including motorcycles and minefields, to attack Ukrainian positions in the conflict.
- The use of tactics such as small group maneuvers and vehicle assaults by the enemy has been countered by the Ukrainian military's strategic preparedness and resilience.
What is known about Syrskyi's hints about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region
Sekach noted that a few weeks ago, Syrsky visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk region to reward the military and announced preparations for the offensive, but then no one understood that it was planned to be held on the territory of the Kursk region.
Sekach added that at that time the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region were convinced that the offensive would begin precisely on their part of the front.
At the same time, he noted that our fighters are closely monitoring the situation in the Kursk region and hope to keep "fingers crossed for the boys so that everything they set out to do will work out for them."
Did the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region help to draw back the forces of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region
Sekach emphasized that the command of the Russian occupiers did not transfer units from the Pokrovsk region to the Kursk region.
The military noted that there were no fewer war criminals from the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region.
However, in some cases, the enemy has restricted the use of FPV drones.
He also added that during attempts to advance towards Pokrovsk, the Russian occupiers use a minimum of equipment.
At the same time, he added that the enemy uses a lot of "loaf" type cars, on which they put REBs, but this does not help, because they are burned together with the occupants.
