Armed Forces tank in Kursk region
Telethon "United News"

According to the head of the public relations service of the 110th OMBR named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka Ivan Sekach, the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had already hinted at the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine hinted at and initiated an offensive in the Kursk region to strategically surprise the enemy and gain an advantage.
  • The successful offensive in Kurshchyna led to the withdrawal of Russian forces in the Pokrovsk region and improved the security situation at the front.
  • The Ukrainian military is vigilantly monitoring the situation and gearing up to make effective defense decisions in densely populated areas.
  • The enemy forces are employing small group tactics, including motorcycles and minefields, to attack Ukrainian positions in the conflict.
  • The use of tactics such as small group maneuvers and vehicle assaults by the enemy has been countered by the Ukrainian military's strategic preparedness and resilience.

What is known about Syrskyi's hints about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Sekach noted that a few weeks ago, Syrsky visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk region to reward the military and announced preparations for the offensive, but then no one understood that it was planned to be held on the territory of the Kursk region.

The commander came and said: "Guys, everything is fine, hold on, we will go on the offensive soon," the soldier recalls.

Sekach added that at that time the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region were convinced that the offensive would begin precisely on their part of the front.

We thought about ourselves. What an offensive, when we are barely hanging on here. You see how cunningly they did it. It was done very intelligently and correctly - this is how you have to deal with the enemy, you have to take unexpected steps. This greatly affected the prestige of Russia, its armed forces - a lot of prisoners. This raised our morale, we became confident that there is gunpowder in the powder bins and we will show it to the Muscovites, - convinces Sekach.

At the same time, he noted that our fighters are closely monitoring the situation in the Kursk region and hope to keep "fingers crossed for the boys so that everything they set out to do will work out for them."

Did the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region help to draw back the forces of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region

Sekach emphasized that the command of the Russian occupiers did not transfer units from the Pokrovsk region to the Kursk region.

The military noted that there were no fewer war criminals from the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region.

However, in some cases, the enemy has restricted the use of FPV drones.

But the general picture has not changed, that is, from our side, the enemy has not withdrawn its forces. In the area of the front near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Vozdvizhenka, the occupiers received a lyule. And it even became a little calmer - there are even moments when you can go out to smoke. The enemy understands that if he takes away his reserves here, takes away his forces, then we will have time to dig in very well, and then in the most promising direction for them, they will stop altogether, that is why they continue to storm here, - emphasizes Sekach.

He also added that during attempts to advance towards Pokrovsk, the Russian occupiers use a minimum of equipment.

They use the tactics of small groups - two or three people move around the landings and it is very difficult to count them even with drones, because it is very difficult to see two people in a "greenfield", and to work with artillery on such a small target - this will lead to a large consumption of shells. And they seep in, accumulate and storm our positions, - notes Sekach.

At the same time, he added that the enemy uses a lot of "loaf" type cars, on which they put REBs, but this does not help, because they are burned together with the occupants.

Assaults are carried out by motorcycles occasionally - when there is a flat asphalted road on which you can break through at high speed. They even break through minefields in this way - they send two people, they blow up, and then two new people follow the same path until they blow up, - emphasized the military man.

