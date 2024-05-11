Battles in Kharkiv region: Pictures show new tactical markings Russians applying to vehicles

Russian occupiers have started applying a new tactical mark to their equipment amid the fighting in the north of Kharkiv region.

What the new tactical sign of the Russian occupiers looks like?

As noted, vehicles with these signs are involved in the offensive in the Kharkiv region. It looks like a crossed diamond.

A new tactical sign of the Russian group of troops operating in the north of the Kharkiv region, the statement said. Share

What is known about Russia's attempt to break through defences in Kharkiv region

On 10 May, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that the enemy had been conducting air strikes with guided aerial bombs in the Vovchansk sector during the day.

As night fell, the Russian occupiers increased firepower on the front line of our defence with the support of artillery. Share

At around 5am, the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles.

Reserve units were sent to strengthen the defence in this area of the frontline.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Russian army was trying to distract key Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by conducting activities in the border area in Kharkiv region.

In the evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that additional forces were being sent to the Kharkiv area.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has launched offensive operations along the border in Kharkiv region to attract and consolidate Ukrainian forces on this axis and enable its advance into other areas of eastern Ukraine.