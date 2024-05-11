Russian army can simulate large-scale offensive in Kharkiv region

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC, the morning attacks of the occupation army of Russia in the Kharkiv region can only be an imitation of a large-scale offensive.

Why should the Russian army simulate a large-scale offensive in the Kharkiv region

The situation is controlled by the Defenсe Forces. At the moment, it looks exactly like the simulation of a large-scale attack by the enemy with the use of limited forces and means, carrying out combat reconnaissance. The Russians have losses in equipment and manpower, Kovalenko notes. Share

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine emphasised that the so-called "offensive" of the occupying army of Russia is accompanied by a large-scale information wave on the part of Kremlin propagandists and warmongers.

They claim an alleged breakthrough deep into the defence of the Ukrainian military.

However, Kovalenko emphasises that such false statements are aimed at creating panic and destabilising the situation in the region and in Ukraine in general.

The head of the Centre admits that there is indeed a difficult situation in some areas of the front, but the Ukrainian military is keeping it under control.

Currently, the Ukrainian army are trying to stop the advance of the enemy and knock them out of occupied positions.

The situation may change. Trust official sources now. It is important for the enemy to create an information storm. Usually, when active operations continue, the situation in the areas changes many times during the day. The picture is dynamic, only official sources have complete information, Kovalenko emphasises. Share

What is known about the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv region

Units of the occupation army of Russia crossed the Ukrainian border in two places.

Currently, fighting is taking place in the direction of Kharkiv and Vovchansk.

The Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the direction of Kharkiv and capture the settlements of Strelech — Krasne — Pylna — Borysivka.

In the direction of Vovchansk, war criminals from the Russian army are trying to seize the villages of Gatishche and Pletenivka.

Analysts of the DeepState portal note that the Russian occupiers are attacking in small assault groups with the use of a small amount of military equipment.

At the same time, experts indicate that the occupying army of Russia will not have enough of these insignificant forces for a deep breakthrough.

Analysts also do not rule out that the goal of the Russian occupiers is to destabilise the situation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region.

By 13:00, all attacks had been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity was underway. Reserve units have been deployed to reinforce this section of the frontline. Defence forces are holding back the pressure.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synyegubov, calls the enemy breakthrough attempt unsuccessful.