Casualties reported due to Russian massive shelling of Kharkiv region

On May 10, the Russian invaders began shelling the Kharkiv region even more actively. The local authorities report the dead and wounded among the civilian population.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv region

According to the Kharkiv region governor, Oleg Synyegubov, the border communities of the region have once again come under increased mass enemy shelling.

He emphasised that around 10:00 the Russians shelled the village Buhaivka of Vovchansk community. A private house was damaged, no civilians were injured.

In addition, Russia covered the city of Vovchansk with fire, as a result of which 2 civilians were injured.

As a result of the shelling of the village a 55-year-old civilian died in Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district.

13:22 Vovchansk. The occupier attacked a private house. A 60-year-old woman was injured. At the same time, as a result of enemy shelling of a private home, a civilian man was killed, two more were injured — one of them was under the rubble of the house, Oleg Synyegubov reports.

The Russian army launched a new offensive on Kharkiv region

On May 10, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced that the Russian occupiers had launched a new wave of offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction.

According to the president, the Ukrainian army met the enemy with our troops, brigades and artillery.

It is important that they can increase and raise more forces in this direction, but our military, our command knew about this and calculated their forces in order to meet the enemy with fire. Now there is a fierce battle in this direction, we met them with fire. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasised that right now a fierce artillery battle is going on in this part of the front.