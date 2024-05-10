Casualties reported due to Russian massive shelling of Kharkiv region

On May 10, the Russian invaders began shelling the Kharkiv region even more actively. The local authorities report the dead and wounded among the civilian population.
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv region
According to the Kharkiv region governor, Oleg Synyegubov, the border communities of the region have once again come under increased mass enemy shelling.
He emphasised that around 10:00 the Russians shelled the village Buhaivka of Vovchansk community. A private house was damaged, no civilians were injured.
In addition, Russia covered the city of Vovchansk with fire, as a result of which 2 civilians were injured.
As a result of the shelling of the village a 55-year-old civilian died in Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district.
The Russian army launched a new offensive on Kharkiv region
On May 10, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced that the Russian occupiers had launched a new wave of offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction.
According to the president, the Ukrainian army met the enemy with our troops, brigades and artillery.
In addition, it is emphasised that right now a fierce artillery battle is going on in this part of the front.
