Belarus changes its military doctrine, considering sending military aid to its allies

Belarus updated its military doctrine, in which it established the possibility of providing assistance to allies. In particular, military dispatches.
What is included in the updated military doctrine of Belarus
The doctrine states that Belarus considers any actions with the use of military force directed against members of the Union State as an encroachment in general and "will take appropriate measures in response using all the forces and means at its disposal."
In addition, the document states that Belarus will be ready to provide any assistance, including military aid, to a CSTO member country in the event of aggression against it.
The military doctrine also mentions Ukraine. Belarus believes that the "collective West" provoked a "military conflict" in Ukraine and will soon create a centre of tension near its borders.
Lukashenko resorts to hysterical threats amid Ukraine receiving ATACMS from the USA
In particular, Lukashenko stated that the US is allegedly trying to weaken Russia and "overload" Europe to enter into a confrontation with China.
He emphasized that the USA allegedly transferred long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine without prior conditions for their use.
He also stated that after the collapse of the USSR, the most modern strategic nuclear weapon at that time was located on the territory of Belarus, which is now located in Russia.
