Belarus changes its military doctrine, considering sending military aid to its allies

Belarus updated its military doctrine, in which it established the possibility of providing assistance to allies. In particular, military dispatches.

What is included in the updated military doctrine of Belarus

Belarus considers it possible to provide military aid to friendly states on the basis of bilateral and multilateral international treaties of the Republic of Belarus, in particular, by sending a military contingent to participate in relevant activities to maintain international peace and security, the document says. Share

Military doctrine of Belarus (photo — screenshot)

The doctrine states that Belarus considers any actions with the use of military force directed against members of the Union State as an encroachment in general and "will take appropriate measures in response using all the forces and means at its disposal."

In addition, the document states that Belarus will be ready to provide any assistance, including military aid, to a CSTO member country in the event of aggression against it.

The military doctrine also mentions Ukraine. Belarus believes that the "collective West" provoked a "military conflict" in Ukraine and will soon create a centre of tension near its borders.

Its further support and obstruction of a peaceful settlement create prerequisites for its escalation and the gradual expansion of the number of participants at the expense of Poland and other NATO countries. These trends increase the probability of involving the Republic of Belarus in an international armed conflict, the document says. Share

Lukashenko resorts to hysterical threats amid Ukraine receiving ATACMS from the USA

In particular, Lukashenko stated that the US is allegedly trying to weaken Russia and "overload" Europe to enter into a confrontation with China.

Any careless word or movement can lead to an open armed confrontation, up to the use of nuclear weapons, — says the Belarusian dictator hysterically. Share

He emphasized that the USA allegedly transferred long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine without prior conditions for their use.

And if the situation turns out to be dangerous — first of all, what they want for the internal situation in Russia, Russia will use the entire arsenal that it possesses. It will be the apocalypse. Everything is ready for this, — scares Lukashenko. Share

He also stated that after the collapse of the USSR, the most modern strategic nuclear weapon at that time was located on the territory of Belarus, which is now located in Russia.