Belarus accuses Lithuania of preparing an attack on Minsk. In particular, the head of the State Security Committee (KGB) of the Republic of Belarus, Ivan Tertel, stated at the meeting of the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly that a number of drone strikes on the country were being prepared from Lithuania's territory.

What is known about the lies to Belarus about Lithuania's intention to attack Minsk

The State Security Committee, in cooperation with colleagues from other law enforcement agencies, has recently carried out a number of sharp measures, which made it possible to prevent attacks by combat drones from the territory of Lithuania on objects in Minsk and its suburbs, Tertel said. Share

He claims this is not the end of the operation, and he cannot divulge more data.

At the same time, he accused the Belarusian opposition of allegedly planning cyberattacks on the critical infrastructure of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, provoking disasters at factories and railways.

Documentary materials obtained by foreign intelligence unequivocally indicate that the primary goal of the measure regarding the Republic of Belarus is to establish complete control over its territory, economic potential and resources belonging to the Belarusian people, added the head of the Belarusian security department.

Why did Belarus introduce nuclear weapons into the military doctrine

It is emphasized that the draft of the new military doctrine of Belarus foresees the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons for the first time.

ISW analysts note that the specifics of how the new doctrine applies to tactical nuclear weapons are still unclear. At the same time, experts have found no signs that Russia or Belarus are seeking nuclear escalation and continue to believe that the use of atomic weapons by Russia or Belarus remains unlikely.