Belarusian air defenses destroyed a Russian drone during an attack on Ukraine — sources
Ukraine
Belarusian air defenses destroyed a Russian drone during an attack on Ukraine — sources

Russian strike drone
Source: online.ua

On the night of July 12, Russia launched a massive shelling of Ukraine. During this attack, an unusual incident occurred: Belarusian forces destroyed a Russian Gerber strike drone. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the DIU.

Points of attention

  • Belarusian air defenses successfully intercepted and took down a Russian Gerber strike drone during a recent attack on Ukraine by Russia.
  • The incident involving the destruction of the drone by Belarusian forces highlights the complex dynamics and risks in the ongoing conflict.
  • Reports from Ukrainian intelligence sources indicate the presence of multiple Russian drones in Belarusian airspace during the attack.

Belarusian helicopter shoots down Russian strike drone flying to Ukraine

On July 12, a Mi-24 helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Belarus attacked and destroyed a Russian Gerber attack UAV flying towards Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, at least three Russian drones were in Belarusian airspace at that time.

A helicopter of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces, while performing an airspace control mission, reported the detection and destruction of an attack drone.

It is reported that the wreckage of the downed UAV fell in the Gomel region.

