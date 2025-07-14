Belarusian air defenses destroyed a Russian drone during an attack on Ukraine — sources

On the night of July 12, Russia launched a massive shelling of Ukraine. During this attack, an unusual incident occurred: Belarusian forces destroyed a Russian Gerber strike drone. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the DIU.

Belarusian helicopter shoots down Russian strike drone flying to Ukraine

On July 12, a Mi-24 helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Belarus attacked and destroyed a Russian Gerber attack UAV flying towards Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, at least three Russian drones were in Belarusian airspace at that time.

A helicopter of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces, while performing an airspace control mission, reported the detection and destruction of an attack drone.