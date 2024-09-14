Biden and Starmer meeting. There will be no statements about strikes on the Russian Federation — the White House

White House adviser John Kirby said that after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, there will be no statements regarding permission for Ukraine to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russia. Washington's position remains unchanged.

The USA has not changed its opinion regarding the strikes on the Russian Federation

Kirby said at an online briefing of the White House that the President of the United States has not changed his opinion about strikes deep in Russia. A meeting with the British Prime Minister will not change the situation.

There is currently no change in our position on providing Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities deep into Russia. John Kirby Advisor to the White House

The advisor of the White House is sure that no statements regarding the expansion of long-range capabilities will be made in the joint press conference of Biden and Starmer.

The American side takes seriously the threats of the Russian Federation regarding permission to strike military facilities in Russia's rear. At the same time, Kirby suggested that Putin withdraw the troops to "reduce anxiety."

Earlier, Putin said that he would consider allowing the use of long-range weapons against Russia for drawing the West into the war.

Biden and Starmer will discuss long-range opportunities for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, after a meeting with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain, said that on September 13, Biden and Starmer will discuss the expansion of long-range capabilities for Kyiv.

The head of the Ukrainian state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks every day about the importance of allowing strikes on military facilities in Russia's rear.

The West is in no rush to provide this opportunity for the Defence Forces. Some countries, such as the United States, fear escalation.