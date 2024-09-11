Biden and Starmer will discuss long-range opportunities for Ukraine — known terms

US President Joe Biden will discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the possibility of Ukraine's use of ATACMS and Storm Shadow long-range missiles already this week. This was stated by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin during a joint conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sebiga and the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Great Britain David Lammy.

The USA and Great Britain will discuss long-range capabilities for Ukraine

Blinken said that he had a good conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Incidentally, we discussed long-range fire, but also a number of other things. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Details of this conversation will be passed on to Biden and Starmer. They should talk within a week about expanding the long-range capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Biden and Starmer will hold a one-on-one meeting on September 13, 2024.

Ukraine asks to be allowed to strike with long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly appealed to Western partners with this request. He asks them to allow the use of Western long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia's rear.

Western partners delayed the adoption of this decision for a long time. They fear escalation.

Recently, Biden said that his administration is already working on the issue of lifting restrictions on strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.