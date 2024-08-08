According to the current US President Joe Biden, Republican candidate Donald Trump is unlikely to agree to a peaceful transfer of power in the event of his own defeat in the presidential elections.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden cautions about possible violence and provocations from Donald Trump if he loses the election, based on concerns about past behavior.
- The attitude of Trump's team towards Ukraine raises alarms, with reports of negative comments and ignored requests for assistance.
- Trump's history of disputing election results adds to fears surrounding a peaceful transfer of power and stability post-election.
- JD Vance, Trump's vice-presidential candidate, expressed hostility towards Ukraine and emphasized Trump as the advocate of peace in the region.
- The warning from Biden highlights the need for vigilance and preparedness to address potential unrest and tensions in case of an election defeat.
Biden warns about the threat of provocations by Trump
In particular, the head of the White House recalled that during the last US presidential election in 2020, Trump questioned his defeat and disagreed with the election results.
What is known about the attitude of representatives of Trump's team towards Ukraine
According to the information of The Washington Post journalists with reference to the right-wing radical blogger Charles Johnson, Trump's candidate for vice president of the United States, JD Vance, spoke negatively about Ukraine in a private correspondence.
The Republican allegedly bluntly admitted his hostility to the government of Ukraine, and also deliberately ignored calls from Kyiv for help during the period when Congress blocked a funding package for Ukraine's military needs.
In October 2023, Vance said, he didn't pick up the phone when he got a call from "serious guys -- the heads of their intelligence and the Air Force -- complaining about the F-16."
At a pre-election rally, JD Vance said that regarding Ukraine, "one must believe and promote an acceptable peace", and this, in his opinion, can only be done by Donald Trump.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-