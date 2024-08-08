According to the current US President Joe Biden, Republican candidate Donald Trump is unlikely to agree to a peaceful transfer of power in the event of his own defeat in the presidential elections.

Biden warns about the threat of provocations by Trump

In particular, the head of the White House recalled that during the last US presidential election in 2020, Trump questioned his defeat and disagreed with the election results.

He says what he says. We don't take him seriously. He is serious, all these words that "if we lose, there will be a bloody massacre, it will be a stolen election. Look what they are trying to do now in the local electoral districts where people are counting the votes," Biden said. Share

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

What is known about the attitude of representatives of Trump's team towards Ukraine

According to the information of The Washington Post journalists with reference to the right-wing radical blogger Charles Johnson, Trump's candidate for vice president of the United States, JD Vance, spoke negatively about Ukraine in a private correspondence.

The Republican allegedly bluntly admitted his hostility to the government of Ukraine, and also deliberately ignored calls from Kyiv for help during the period when Congress blocked a funding package for Ukraine's military needs.

In October 2023, Vance said, he didn't pick up the phone when he got a call from "serious guys -- the heads of their intelligence and the Air Force -- complaining about the F-16."

At a pre-election rally, JD Vance said that regarding Ukraine, "one must believe and promote an acceptable peace", and this, in his opinion, can only be done by Donald Trump.