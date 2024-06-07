Biden announces new military package for Ukraine for $225 mn: details

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in France, Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. The package includes weapons worth $225 million.

What is known about the new US aid to Ukraine

Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, for which Zelenskyy thanked him. CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand reported this.

The media also reported that Biden apologised for the months-long delay in approving weapons for Ukraine.

Note that the contents of the package have not yet been officially disclosed, but according to the media, it may contain:

ammunition for HIMARS reactive artillery systems;

mortar systems and artillery shells;

missiles for HAWK air defence systems;

anti-aircraft missiles Stinger;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

155-mm calibre howitzers;

armoured vehicles;

patrol boats;

explosives and additional spare parts.

By the way, before this, the Associated Press wrote that the Ukrainian army would be able to use weapons from the new package, particularly to launch strikes against "threats inside Russia, to protect the city of Kharkiv.

Also, in order for the weapons to quickly reach the battlefield in Ukraine, they will be transferred from the existing stocks of the United States.

What assistance should Ukraine still receive?

On June 6, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would hand over Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition, France will train Ukrainian pilots to fly these fighters.