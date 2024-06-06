Biden tells US won't allow Ukraine to strike Moscow, Kremlin with American weapons

US President Joe Biden is adamant that American weapons should not be used to launch strikes against Moscow or the Kremlin.
Biden answered whether AFU would allow American weapons to hit Moscow, Kremlin
Journalists asked Biden whether American-made weapons had already been used in Russia since he permitted their use, limiting their use to areas near the Kharkiv region.
The president did not give a direct answer, but made it clear that they would not be permitted to be used as a target for the capital or the seat of the Russian government.
At the same time, the American leader reacted to the statements of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the supply of weapons to attack the Russian Federation is "direct participation in the war."
The event allowed Ukraine to hit targets in Russia
The US allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. However, there will be certain restrictions.
Ukraine began to receive positive signals from diplomatic channels about the limited use of American weapons in the border region with Kharkiv.
Germany also allowed Ukraine to use German weapons on the territory of Russia "in accordance with international law" to protect against Russian strikes from the enemy's border areas.
Finland, Sweden, and Great Britain were officially allowed to use their weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation; this decision was supported by the Czech Republic, Poland, and other countries.
However, the authorization does not extend to ATACMS ballistic missiles.
