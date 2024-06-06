Biden tells US won't allow Ukraine to strike Moscow, Kremlin with American weapons
Ukraine
Biden tells US won't allow Ukraine to strike Moscow, Kremlin with American weapons

Biden
Читати українською
Source:  ABC

US President Joe Biden is adamant that American weapons should not be used to launch strikes against Moscow or the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • US President Joe Biden noted that American weapons should not be used to strike Moscow or the Kremlin.
  • Ukraine is allowed to use American and German weapons to defend against Russian strikes from the border areas.
  • Permission to use weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation was granted to the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Great Britain and other countries.
  • There are certain restrictions on the use of ATACMS ballistic missiles.
  • World leaders, including Joe Biden, support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia but set clear limits on the use of weapons.

Biden answered whether AFU would allow American weapons to hit Moscow, Kremlin

Journalists asked Biden whether American-made weapons had already been used in Russia since he permitted their use, limiting their use to areas near the Kharkiv region.

The president did not give a direct answer, but made it clear that they would not be permitted to be used as a target for the capital or the seat of the Russian government.

They are authorized for use near the border when they are used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine. We do not allow striking 200 miles (322 km, — ed.) deep into Russia and we do not allow striking Moscow, the Kremlin.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

US President

At the same time, the American leader reacted to the statements of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the supply of weapons to attack the Russian Federation is "direct participation in the war."

I have known him for over 40 years. He has been bothering me for 40 years. He is not a decent person. He is a dictator and he has to fight to keep his country and at the same time not stop the attack. We are not talking about giving them weapons to strike Moscow and the Kremlin, to strike directly across the border, where they are heavily bombarded by conventional weapons that the Russians use to get into Ukraine and kill Ukrainians, he said. Biden.

The event allowed Ukraine to hit targets in Russia

The US allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. However, there will be certain restrictions.

Ukraine began to receive positive signals from diplomatic channels about the limited use of American weapons in the border region with Kharkiv.

Germany also allowed Ukraine to use German weapons on the territory of Russia "in accordance with international law" to protect against Russian strikes from the enemy's border areas.

Finland, Sweden, and Great Britain were officially allowed to use their weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation; this decision was supported by the Czech Republic, Poland, and other countries.

However, the authorization does not extend to ATACMS ballistic missiles.

