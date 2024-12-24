Biden approves $895 billion US defense budget

On December 24, US President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Appropriations Act for 2024. The total defense budget is $895 billion.

What is known about the US defense budget for 2025?

As reported by the White House, the document received bipartisan support in Congress after lengthy negotiations.

Among the main provisions of the budget:

$850 billion is allocated to the base budget of the Department of Defense.

$33.5 billion is directed toward nuclear weapons programs, which are coordinated by the Department of Energy.

The Senate Armed Services Committee approved an additional $25 billion for missile defense, shipbuilding, and counter-drones.

The bill eliminated some of the most controversial provisions, including measures related to abortion and Pentagon diversity and inclusion programs.

However, at the request of House Speaker Mike Johnson, a provision was included in the law prohibiting the military health system, Tricare, from covering treatment for gender dysphoria.

President Biden criticized this rule in a statement, expressing objections to this approach.

The signing of the NDAA ensures stable funding for key defense programs and strengthens U.S. military capabilities in nuclear weapons, missile defense, and advanced technologies.

What is known about the transfer of a new large-scale US military aid package to Ukraine?

Citing sources, the publication's journalists note that the new package should include interceptor missiles for air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and much more, but the exact content will be revealed in the coming days.

The publication notes that this large-scale military aid package may be one of the last measures taken by the administration of current US President Joe Biden to provide direct military support to Ukraine.

In particular, under the USAI program, military equipment and weapons are purchased directly from defense manufacturers, rather than being withdrawn from US Army stocks.

Thus, it may take more than one month, or even a year, before these weapons systems appear on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The US State Department and the US Defense Department refused to provide journalists with comments regarding preparations for the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, including about $61.4 billion in security assistance.

The presidential budget reduction authority remaining is $5.6 billion.