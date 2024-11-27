Biden asked Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden asked Congress to allocate an additional $24 billion to strengthen military support for Ukraine. However, some Republicans have already criticized this idea of Biden.

Ukraine can receive additional assistance from the United States

As the publication notes, the administration and budget department of the White House proposed to include this financial assistance in a package of measures aimed at avoiding a funding freeze during the work of the next presidential administration.

Of the total amount of 24 billion dollars, 8 billion is planned to be used to finance contracts with American companies for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Another 16 billion dollars is earmarked for replenishing the stocks of the American military arsenal.

However, Biden's initiative faced criticism from some Republicans. Senator Mike Lee of Utah reacted sharply to this request on the X social network:

Joe Biden just forgave Ukraine $4.7 billion in taxpayer dollars. Congress must not allow him to undermine President Trump's peace talks. All of Biden's demands for funding should be rejected, Mike Lee wrote.

Joe Biden just gave away 4.7 billion in your taxpayer dollars by unilaterally “forgiving” loans to Ukraine.



The proposal sparked debate, highlighting political tensions surrounding support for Ukraine.

What is known about the plans of the Pentagon

According to the deputy speaker of the US Department of Defense, their team will continue to replenish their reserves, since they do not have the right to reduce the level of combat readiness of the States.

In addition, Sabrina Singh added that the US Department of Defense will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary resources to fight successfully on the battlefield.

You've seen us release big packages, you know, since the very beginning, and you've seen us release them virtually on a weekly basis. So I expect that over the coming months of this administration, you will continue to see these packages coming out of our stockpile," Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said .

By the way, it also recently became known that Joe Biden plans to transfer more than 500 missiles to Ukraine.