Biden asked Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Biden asked Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine

Biden asked Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine
Читати українською

US President Joe Biden asked Congress to allocate an additional $24 billion to strengthen military support for Ukraine. However, some Republicans have already criticized this idea of Biden.

Points of attention

  • Biden appealed to Congress to allocate 24 billion dollars to strengthen support for Ukraine in the field of defense.
  • Some Republicans oppose such an idea and criticize Biden's request for additional funding for Ukraine.
  • The plans of the Biden administration include the allocation of 8 billion for the purchase of weapons from American companies and 16 billion for replenishing the US arsenal.
  • The Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman emphasized that the US Department of Defense will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources to fight.

Ukraine can receive additional assistance from the United States

As the publication notes, the administration and budget department of the White House proposed to include this financial assistance in a package of measures aimed at avoiding a funding freeze during the work of the next presidential administration.

Of the total amount of 24 billion dollars, 8 billion is planned to be used to finance contracts with American companies for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Another 16 billion dollars is earmarked for replenishing the stocks of the American military arsenal.

However, Biden's initiative faced criticism from some Republicans. Senator Mike Lee of Utah reacted sharply to this request on the X social network:

Joe Biden just forgave Ukraine $4.7 billion in taxpayer dollars. Congress must not allow him to undermine President Trump's peace talks. All of Biden's demands for funding should be rejected, Mike Lee wrote.

The proposal sparked debate, highlighting political tensions surrounding support for Ukraine.

What is known about the plans of the Pentagon

According to the deputy speaker of the US Department of Defense, their team will continue to replenish their reserves, since they do not have the right to reduce the level of combat readiness of the States.

In addition, Sabrina Singh added that the US Department of Defense will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary resources to fight successfully on the battlefield.

You've seen us release big packages, you know, since the very beginning, and you've seen us release them virtually on a weekly basis. So I expect that over the coming months of this administration, you will continue to see these packages coming out of our stockpile," Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said .

By the way, it also recently became known that Joe Biden plans to transfer more than 500 missiles to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not Biden. Who actually hindered the provision of ATACMS for Ukraine
Sullivan was in no hurry to implement the fateful decision regarding Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden and Trump's advisers are working together to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Biden and Trump's advisers are working together to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden prepared an ambitious plan for Ukraine for 2025
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?