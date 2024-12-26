Biden calls for increased aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Christmas

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine and instructed the Pentagon to increase weapons supplies to Ukrainian forces.
Biden responded to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on Christmas
As reported by the White House, on Christmas morning, Russia carried out massive missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, trying to deprive people of heat and electricity during the winter.
The President emphasized that the United States has already transferred hundreds of air defense systems to Ukraine, and new deliveries are already in progress.
What is known about the likelihood of Biden introducing large-scale sanctions against Russian energy
According to the publication's sources, the sanctions will be directed against Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.
The sanctions will also affect Russian oil exporters, which are not currently subject to restrictions.
The possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy resources is also being discussed.
According to the interlocutors, such a move will give future President Donald Trump and his team more leverage during future negotiations to resolve the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
