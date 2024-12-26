Biden calls for increased aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Christmas
Category
World
Publication date

Biden calls for increased aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Christmas

The White House
Biden calls for increased aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Christmas
Читати українською

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine and instructed the Pentagon to increase weapons supplies to Ukrainian forces.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and ordered increased arms supplies to Ukrainian forces after massive missile and drone strikes
  • The United States, together with the international community, supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression until victory is achieved.
  • Biden is considering imposing large-scale sanctions against Russian energy to support Ukraine and increase leverage in future negotiations with Russia
  • Sanctions may be directed against Russia's shadow fleet and Russian oil exporters
  • International support measures for Ukraine are an important element of international policy in response to Russian aggression.

Biden responded to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on Christmas

As reported by the White House, on Christmas morning, Russia carried out massive missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, trying to deprive people of heat and electricity during the winter.

"The Ukrainian people deserve peace and security. The United States, together with the international community, will continue to support Ukraine until it defeats Russian aggression," Biden said.

The President emphasized that the United States has already transferred hundreds of air defense systems to Ukraine, and new deliveries are already in progress.

I have instructed the Ministry of Defense to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine. We will continue to work to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in its fight against Russian aggression.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the United States

What is known about the likelihood of Biden introducing large-scale sanctions against Russian energy

According to the publication's sources, the sanctions will be directed against Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.

The sanctions will also affect Russian oil exporters, which are not currently subject to restrictions.

The possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy resources is also being discussed.

According to the interlocutors, such a move will give future President Donald Trump and his team more leverage during future negotiations to resolve the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden approves $895 billion US defense budget
The White House
Biden approves $895 billion US defense budget
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas
The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?