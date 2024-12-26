Biden calls for increased aid to Ukraine after Russian attack on Christmas

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine and instructed the Pentagon to increase weapons supplies to Ukrainian forces.

Biden responded to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on Christmas

As reported by the White House, on Christmas morning, Russia carried out massive missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, trying to deprive people of heat and electricity during the winter.

"The Ukrainian people deserve peace and security. The United States, together with the international community, will continue to support Ukraine until it defeats Russian aggression," Biden said. Share

The President emphasized that the United States has already transferred hundreds of air defense systems to Ukraine, and new deliveries are already in progress.

I have instructed the Ministry of Defense to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine. We will continue to work to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in its fight against Russian aggression. Joe Biden President of the United States

What is known about the likelihood of Biden introducing large-scale sanctions against Russian energy

According to the publication's sources, the sanctions will be directed against Russia's "shadow fleet," which transports Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.

The sanctions will also affect Russian oil exporters, which are not currently subject to restrictions.

The possible revocation of licenses for banks that process transactions with Russian energy resources is also being discussed.