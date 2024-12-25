On December 25, Russia launched a massive shelling of Ukraine. The Kremlin cynically admitted that the attack was aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas, saying the strikes were aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.
- As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, significant damage to energy facilities and power outages were recorded in several regions.
- According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, long-range precision weapons and strike drones were used during the strike.
- The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and other regions.
- Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector was the thirteenth attempt to damage the country's energy system this year, leading to the introduction of blackout schedules.
Russia acknowledged a massive strike on Ukraine's energy sector at Christmas
The Russian Defense Ministry said that "long-range precision weapons and strike drones" were used for the strike.
Moscow justified the attacks by saying that the energy facilities allegedly ensure the functioning of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.
What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?
Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.
An energy engineer who worked at one of the thermal power plants was killed as a result of an attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to the latest data, 113 air targets were shot down:
55 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55cm, "Caliber";
4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;
54 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 52 did not reach their targets (lost in location).
Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.
Due to the massive shelling, power outage schedules were introduced in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-