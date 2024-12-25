The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas

The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 25, Russia launched a massive shelling of Ukraine. The Kremlin cynically admitted that the attack was aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas, saying the strikes were aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.
  • As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, significant damage to energy facilities and power outages were recorded in several regions.
  • According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, long-range precision weapons and strike drones were used during the strike.
  • The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and other regions.
  • Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector was the thirteenth attempt to damage the country's energy system this year, leading to the introduction of blackout schedules.

Russia acknowledged a massive strike on Ukraine's energy sector at Christmas

The Russian Defense Ministry said that "long-range precision weapons and strike drones" were used for the strike.

Moscow justified the attacks by saying that the energy facilities allegedly ensure the functioning of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All planned targets have been destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry cynically stated.

What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.

An energy engineer who worked at one of the thermal power plants was killed as a result of an attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the latest data, 113 air targets were shot down:

  • 55 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55cm, "Caliber";

  • 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 54 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 52 did not reach their targets (lost in location).

The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhia regions. Unfortunately, there were casualties as a result of the Russian attack, the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.

Due to the massive shelling, power outage schedules were introduced in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is massively attacking Ukraine — what is known
Russia is massively attacking Ukraine — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile flew over Moldova during massive attack on Ukraine
Russian missile flew over Moldova during massive attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?