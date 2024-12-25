The Kremlin cynically acknowledged a massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector on Christmas

On December 25, Russia launched a massive shelling of Ukraine. The Kremlin cynically admitted that the attack was aimed at energy infrastructure facilities.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that "long-range precision weapons and strike drones" were used for the strike.

Moscow justified the attacks by saying that the energy facilities allegedly ensure the functioning of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All planned targets have been destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry cynically stated.

What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.

An energy engineer who worked at one of the thermal power plants was killed as a result of an attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the latest data, 113 air targets were shot down:

55 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55cm, "Caliber";

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

54 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 52 did not reach their targets (lost in location).

The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhia regions. Unfortunately, there were casualties as a result of the Russian attack, the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.