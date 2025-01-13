Biden is preparing a strong position on Ukraine for the Trump administration

The administration of current US President Joe Biden is working to provide future President Donald Trump with the strongest possible position on Ukraine.
- The Biden administration plans to convey to Trump the strongest possible position regarding Ukraine for the further implementation of foreign policy objectives.
- Joe Biden called on Congress to fight for support for Ukraine and not cut off funding, despite Trump's possible intentions.
- Biden noted the deterioration of Putin's position due to the war with Ukraine and economic pressure from allies, and called for preventing his recovery.
- The current US president said that he is making every effort to provide Ukraine with the resources to defeat the enemy.
- Biden expressed confidence that political forces in Congress will not allow Trump to limit support for Ukraine and reinforced his call for struggle.
What the Biden administration is preparing for Trump
As noted, during the interview, the presenter expressed critics' concerns about the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine on terms unfavorable to Kyiv during Trump's presidency.
In response, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that discussing such scenarios is inappropriate.
Biden called on Congress to fight for Ukraine's victory
The head of the White House drew attention to the fact that there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans in Congress who will not allow Trump to stop aid to Ukraine.
According to the American leader, the Russian dictator is currently "in bad shape" as the war of aggression against Ukraine has become extremely exhausting for him.
In addition, the powerful economic pressure from Kyiv's allies on the Russian Federation also played an important role.
Against this background, Biden called on Ukraine, the United States, and all partners to not give Vladimir Putin a chance to respite and recover.
In addition, Joe Biden added that he is doing everything possible within his powers and authority to provide Ukraine with the resources to defeat the enemy.
