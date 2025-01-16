Biden mentioned Ukraine in his farewell speech. What did the leader talk about
Category
World
Publication date

Biden mentioned Ukraine in his farewell speech. What did the leader talk about

The White House
Biden mentioned Ukraine in his farewell speech. What did the leader talk about
Читати українською

Incumbent US President Joe Biden summed up his four-year term in office just days before Donald Trump's inauguration. In a 19-minute address from the Oval Office, he touched on key issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Biden summed up his presidential term and drew attention to the future challenges for American democracy.
  • The President expressed pride in his team's achievements and emphasized the importance of citizen participation in democratic processes.
  • Biden noted Russia's strategic failure in the war against Ukraine and supported the country's sovereignty.
  • The US leader focused on his achievements in strengthening NATO and confronting competitors, including China.
  • Biden emphasized the importance of US leadership in the development of artificial intelligence, calling on the country to lead the world in this area.

Biden summed up the results of his presidential term

In his address, Biden focused largely on outlining the future challenges for American democracy, and also warned of the threats posed by the undermining of the institutions to which he has dedicated more than half a century.

He urged Americans to actively participate in democratic processes, despite the nationalist tendencies he attributes to the administration of his successor, Donald Trump.

The President noted that it takes time to assess the results of his activities, but he expressed pride in his team's achievements.

During his farewell address, Biden briefly commented on Russia's war against Ukraine. He emphasized Moscow's strategic failure to destroy Ukraine's sovereignty.

Ukraine is still free, Biden said.

Biden emphasized achievements in foreign and domestic policy

Biden emphasized his successes in strengthening NATO and confronting US competitors, including China. Among other achievements, he highlighted:

  • reducing the cost of medications for the elderly;

  • passing gun safety laws;

  • improving access to medical care for veterans.

Separately, the president focused on the risks and opportunities associated with the development of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the importance of US leadership in this area.

"In the age of artificial intelligence, it's more important than ever that people lead. And as the land of freedom, America, not China, should lead the world in the development of artificial intelligence," Biden concluded.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has serious problems. Biden addresses Ukraine and Congress
Biden called on Congress to fight for Ukraine's victory
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden is preparing a strong position on Ukraine for the Trump administration
Biden is preparing a strong position on Ukraine for the Trump administration
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump may finish off Russia's economy after Biden sanctions
Trump knows how to stop Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?