Biden mentioned Ukraine in his farewell speech. What did the leader talk about

Incumbent US President Joe Biden summed up his four-year term in office just days before Donald Trump's inauguration. In a 19-minute address from the Oval Office, he touched on key issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

Biden summed up the results of his presidential term

In his address, Biden focused largely on outlining the future challenges for American democracy, and also warned of the threats posed by the undermining of the institutions to which he has dedicated more than half a century.

He urged Americans to actively participate in democratic processes, despite the nationalist tendencies he attributes to the administration of his successor, Donald Trump.

The President noted that it takes time to assess the results of his activities, but he expressed pride in his team's achievements.

During his farewell address, Biden briefly commented on Russia's war against Ukraine. He emphasized Moscow's strategic failure to destroy Ukraine's sovereignty.

Ukraine is still free, Biden said. Share

Biden emphasized achievements in foreign and domestic policy

Biden emphasized his successes in strengthening NATO and confronting US competitors, including China. Among other achievements, he highlighted:

reducing the cost of medications for the elderly;

passing gun safety laws;

improving access to medical care for veterans.

Separately, the president focused on the risks and opportunities associated with the development of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the importance of US leadership in this area.