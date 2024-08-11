Biden named 2 main reasons for withdrawing from the US presidential election

The current American leader, Joe Biden, decided for the first time to explain why he gave up the fight for the presidential seat and who actually influenced this decision.

Why Biden decided not to run for a second term

According to the head of the White House, the polls with which he was familiar showed the race toe to toe with Donald Trump, and it would be so until the last.

However, this picture did not suit the majority of Democrats, because they were afraid that Biden's candidacy could negatively affect the congressional elections in November.

But what happened was that many of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate believed that I was going to hurt them in the race… And I was concerned that if I stayed in the race, that would become an issue. You would interview me about why Nancy Pelosi said what she did, and I thought that would be a real distraction, number one. Joe Biden President of the USA

The American leader does not hide that dozens of Democrats have asked him to give way to another candidate who will have a better chance of defeating Donald Trump.

Biden did not want to endanger American democracy

According to the head of the White House, the second important factor that also influenced his unexpected decision was the desire to "preserve democracy."

Joe Biden also added that defeating former President Trump is of paramount importance.

According to the American leader, "saving our democracy" is more important than "personal ambitions".

As previously mentioned, Biden dropped out of the presidential race late last month and quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.