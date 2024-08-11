Biden named 2 main reasons for withdrawing from the US presidential election

The current American leader, Joe Biden, decided for the first time to explain why he gave up the fight for the presidential seat and who actually influenced this decision.
Points of attention
- Democrats asked Biden to give way to another candidate to defeat Trump.
- Biden wants to preserve democracy because he considers it more important than personal ambitions.
- After withdrawing from the election, Biden supported Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a better chance of winning.
Why Biden decided not to run for a second term
According to the head of the White House, the polls with which he was familiar showed the race toe to toe with Donald Trump, and it would be so until the last.
However, this picture did not suit the majority of Democrats, because they were afraid that Biden's candidacy could negatively affect the congressional elections in November.
The American leader does not hide that dozens of Democrats have asked him to give way to another candidate who will have a better chance of defeating Donald Trump.
Biden did not want to endanger American democracy
According to the head of the White House, the second important factor that also influenced his unexpected decision was the desire to "preserve democracy."
Joe Biden also added that defeating former President Trump is of paramount importance.
According to the American leader, "saving our democracy" is more important than "personal ambitions".
As previously mentioned, Biden dropped out of the presidential race late last month and quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
Recent polls suggest that she really has a better chance of winning than the current head of the White House.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-